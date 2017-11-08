Items for gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world can be dropped off at the following times: 3-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 13, 15 and 16; 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14; 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19; and 8-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

Gift boxes will be filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver the shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 612-369-7023 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.