Children's Community Shop Day set Nov. 11 in Pequot
For the past 16 years, members of Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes have provided a fun Christmas shopping experience for area children. This year's Children's Community Shop Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the church just south of Pequot Lakes on Patriot Avenue.
Children ages 2-12 can shop for family and friends, with each gift costing just $1, including wrapping. All of the gifts are new or gently used items from the GUMC community, including vintage jewelry, small tools, toys, games, candles and home decor.
Shopping assistants will be available to help children with their shopping, while parents can relax with coffee and cookies.
For more information, visit gracepequotlakes.org or call the church at 218-568-5755.