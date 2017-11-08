Children's Community Shop Day set Nov. 11 in Pequot

Children ages 2-12 can shop for family and friends, with each gift costing just $1, including wrapping. All of the gifts are new or gently used items from the GUMC community, including vintage jewelry, small tools, toys, games, candles and home decor.

Shopping assistants will be available to help children with their shopping, while parents can relax with coffee and cookies.

For more information, visit gracepequotlakes.org or call the church at 218-568-5755.