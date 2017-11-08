Search
    PL Community Education offers sushi classes

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:00 a.m.
    Beginner Sushi: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, Pequot Lakes High School Room G102 Fee: $30. Register by Nov. 10. Students will learn the steps to make a proper sushi roll. Participants will make and eat a variety of rolls, including sushi rice, nori, inside out roll, basic roll and spicy crab roll, along with some dipping sauces. PineandLakes.com Illustration

    Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following two sushi classes. To register, call 218-568-9200.

    • Beginner Sushi: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, Pequot Lakes High School Room G102 Fee: $30. Register by Nov. 10.

    Students will learn the steps to make a proper sushi roll. Participants will make and eat a variety of rolls, including sushi rice, nori, inside out roll, basic roll and spicy crab roll, along with some dipping sauces.

    • Advanced Sushi: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Pequot Lakes High School Room G102. Fee: $40. Register by Nov. 10.

    Students who have already had the beginner sushi class will learn more about advanced dishes and techniques, including inside-out dragon roll topped with tobiko and a crunchy salmon roll, along with two different sauces.

