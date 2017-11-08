PL Community Education offers sushi classes

Students will learn the steps to make a proper sushi roll. Participants will make and eat a variety of rolls, including sushi rice, nori, inside out roll, basic roll and spicy crab roll, along with some dipping sauces.

• Advanced Sushi: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Pequot Lakes High School Room G102. Fee: $40. Register by Nov. 10.

Students who have already had the beginner sushi class will learn more about advanced dishes and techniques, including inside-out dragon roll topped with tobiko and a crunchy salmon roll, along with two different sauces.