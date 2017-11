The Pequot Lakes American Legion Auxiliary will host its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. PineandLakes.com Illustration

The Pequot Lakes American Legion Auxiliary will host its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Tables will have local crafters with homemade items, jewelry, fabric arts, knitting, crocheting, wood, crystal items and more. The Auxiliary will offer a bake sale.