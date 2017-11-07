St. Francis School Foundation dinner raises $112,000
The St. Francis School Foundation dinner held Friday, Oct. 13, at Madden's Wilson Bay Lodge raised over $112,000.
More than 175 people attended. Keynote speaker was Father Seamus Walsh, former pastor and superintendent of St. Francis Catholic School in Brainerd. Natasha Johnson, St. Francis alumna, shared memories of her school days and the impact St. Francis School has had on her life.
Student Sam Ruttger entertained during social hour by playing the piano. The St. Francis School Trash Can Band and vocal accompanists performed during dinner.
Cassie Spitzley chaired the annual event with a group of committee volunteers. The St. Francis School Foundation has played a key role in the school expansion project, tuition assistance and technology advancements. The foundation's objective is to insure the school has financial stability for the future.