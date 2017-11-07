Emily: Council addresses liquor license requests

The council entertained a motion to extend the 330 Central on-sale application reservation period to Dec. 31. The council determined that 330 Central does not intend to run the business requiring the liquor license.

Four council members voted against the motion, and it failed.

The council then decided to deny the 330 Central on-sale application. The draft minutes say applicant Gary Kirt does not intend to hold the license himself. The council agreed to give a two-week period for Kirt to respond to the denial.

The council then discussed Lake Country Foods' application for an off-sale liquor license. The council discussed the plan that Lake Country Foods has in place for the sale of liquor.

Council member Dan Barrett said he does not like the idea of having a grocery store and liquor store at the same location. Applicant Wade Vangsness said the addition would be to the north. Vangsness estimated an additional 80-100 hours of employment per week with the new liquor license.

Council members said they were concerned the grocery store could fail and the liquor store could further expand. The request failed with two votes in favor and two against with one council member abstaining.

Mayor Buddy Lund asked the council members what might change their votes. Council member Bill Spiess said he would like to see a separate building and guarantee the grocery store would stay open for at least five years. Vangsness said the business would follow all state laws required for a liquor store and grocery store in the same building.

Spiess said his vote is contingent on the location of the doors that swing outward, saying he does not want the doors right next to each other and he does not want them to share a counter space. Vangsness again said the store would follow state laws while being as efficient as possible.

The mayor directed the city clerk to put the discussion into unfinished business for November.

The council did approve renewal of a 3.2 liquor license for Lake Country Foods and liquor licenses for Granny's Bar and Grill, Barrett's Log Cabin, Redding's Sports & Spirits, Emily Greens and Diner Chicken Shack pending completion of all documents, background checks and payments.

In other business, the council:

• Waived a sewer connection fee of $2,000 for Yknot Ranch Motel to connect to city sewer. The property is not required to connect. Owner Ardelle Patrick would like to have the connection done before the 2018 road construction.

• Approved resignation of Bill Philstrom from the fire department and thanked Philstrom for his service.

• Approved two weeks of advertisement for additional firefighters.

• Approved a lump sum pension plan contribution of $28,126 to the Emily Fire Relief Association.

• Agreed to allow the planning and zoning administrator to contact the city attorney as needed.

• Approved a quitclaim deed for the removal of an easement on Bloomquist Drive to Baum.

• Approved Franz Vancura and Brook Mallak as hearing officers for the city's administrative citation ordinance.

• Approved a Short, Elliott, Hendrickson engineering agreement for survey and design of a city parking lot and alley for $10,300.

• Approved changes to the city hall rental agreement.

• Approved union contract negotiations in regard to changes to wages.

• Approved repairs to the maintenance shop roof up to $1,500.