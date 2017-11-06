More resources are available online.

Visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ for a list of polling places and bit.ly/29Wsvfx for information on registering at the polls. Also go to bit.ly/29YnbHA to look up sample ballots.

For more information, call the Minnesota Secretary of State's office at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or contact county election offices.

In elections that are only for cities, towns, and/or school districts, polling places do not have to open until 5 p.m. the state reported, however, most choose to open at 7 a.m. and are open until 8 p.m. Those in line by 8 p.m. are eligible to cast their ballot.

School board elections and referendum questions

Northland Community Schools District 118

Cass County

Special Election for School Board Member (pick one)

Diane Jensen

(Write-in)

Pillager Schools District 116

Cass County, Morrison County

Shall the school board be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $13,200,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of an auditorium addition and elementary and early childhood classroom additions to the existing school facility, classroom remodeling, and the remodeling, and the completion of exterior improvements and exterior deferred maintenance projects?

Cass Lake - Bena Schools District 115

Cass County

Shall the school board be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in the amount not to exceed $37,815,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction of a new intermediate grades 3-5 elementary school; the acquisition and construction of safety and security improvements at all school sites and facilities; the completion of deferred maintenance projects at all school facilities; the demolition and construction of expansions, additions and improvements to the District Resource Center building site and facility; and the construction and equipping of special education space, district administrative office space, gym storage and restrooms?

Isle School District 473

Mille Lacs County

Special election for School Board Member

Amanda Strecker

Special election for School Board Member

Kate Van Buskirk

Onamia School District 480

Mille Lacs County, Morrison county

Special election for School Board Member (Elect 2)

Brian J. Barnett

Ben Husom

Peter Nayguonabe

The Board of Independent School District No. 480, Onamia, has proposed to increase its referendum revenue authorization to $426 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be effective for taxes payable in 2018 and would be applicable for 10 years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.

Menahga School District 821

Wadena County

Special Election for School Board Member (pick one)

Anna Faye Skaro

Bob Smith

Katie Howard

(Write In)

Shall the school board of Independent School district No. 821 (Menahga) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $9,900,000 to provide fund for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including the construction and equipping of an addition to the high school facility, that includes 10 additional classrooms and shop areas, a new kitchen and lunchroom, and replacing the existing multi-purpose room with a one-station gymnasium, locker rooms and toilet facilities?

If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the school board also be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $4,100,000 to provide funds for the acquisitions and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of a second floor 12 classroom addition the addition to the high school facility described in Question 1?

If School District Question 1 and 2 are approved, shall the school board also be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not exceed $5,000,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of an expansion to the first and second floor additions to the high school facility specified in Questions 1 and 2, that includes accessible space for adaptive physical education, expanded gymnasium/performance space, a clean lab for high school robotics and laser engraving, a fitness and weight room, and a high school office?

Wadena-Deer Creek District 2155

Wadena County, Todd County

The board has proposed to revoke the school district's existing voter approved referendum revenue authorization of $513.29 per pupil and to approve a new authorization of $863.29 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2017 for taxes payable in 2018 and applicable for six years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.

Shall the board be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $5,305,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including Wadena Memorial Auditorium upgrades, deferred maintenance and elementary facility improvements?