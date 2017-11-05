EMILY

• Both businesses interested in the one remaining off-sale liquor license in Emily will have to wait a little longer to find out who will receive it, the Echo Journal reported. A planned event center, 330 Central, was previously asked to present further details on its plans to the Emily City Council for consideration. Council members learned the applicant does not plan to hold the license himself and denied it, offering the business an opportunity to respond.

Owners of the other business, Lake Country Foods, would like to add a liquor store onto the grocery store. Council members expressed concern about placing both in the same building, worrying the grocery store would close and it would become a liquor store only. The matter was placed on the council's unfinished business for an upcoming meeting.

ISLE

• Whether students should be required to complete community service to graduate was a topic of debate at a recent Isle School Board meeting, the Mille Lacs Messenger reported. High school Principal Jerry Schultz proposed the requirement. Some board members wondered whether withholding graduation was too strict a response for students who do not complete 10 hours of community service.

"Are we really here to teach our kids to do these things?" asked board chair Karen McQuoid.

Board member Kate VanBuskirk spoke in favor of the requirement: "This also may be what's lacking in a lot of our societal issues today—that we don't become attached and we don't become involved in our communities."

The board agreed to table the discussion for future consideration.

• A special election is set to determine two posts on the Isle School Board Tuesday, the Mille Lacs Messenger reported. Two seats are open, with one candidate running for each. Amanda Strecker seeks the term expiring January 2019. Kate VanBuskirk seeks the seat expiring January 2021.

LITTLE FALLS

• Two Lindbergh-loving organizations combined forces to form the new Friends of the Lindbergh Heritage.

The Friends of the Lindbergh Heritage "has been created to preserve, protect, and provide education and advocacy for the Charles A. Lindbergh House and Museum, Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, and the Little Falls Sister City relationship with Le Bourget, France," a news release stated. "Activities will showcase these facilities and their histories now and for the future and will promote the mutual friendship and cultural understanding between the citizens of the two cities united by the historic flight of Charles A. Lindbergh."

• A 5-year-old girl from Little Falls is facing a mystery condition causing her eyes to cross, the Morrison County Record reported. Chloe Leblanc complained of a headache one day, and by the end of school the following day, one of her eyes faced inward. The second eye followed soon after. Doctors have been unable to determine what's causing Chloe's condition, although they do know the damage to her eyes is permanent. The little girl will receive special glasses to assist with her eyesight.

MORRISON COUNTY

• Following the death of Morrison County Commissioner Duane Johnson, the county board approved a timeline for a special election to replace the District 5 representative, the Morrison County Record reported. State law requires a special election instead of an appointment to replace the commissioner, because the remaining length of the term is more than one year. The filing period will be Dec. 5-19. If only two people file, than an election can take place in February. If more than two file, an election will be in April.

ONAMIA

• Three candidates will face off for two seats on the Onamia School Board Tuesday, the Mille Lacs Messenger reported. Both terms will expire January 2019. Up for election are Peter Nayquonabe, Brian Barnett and Ben Husom.

• Voters will determine the fate of Onamia School District's operating referendum on Tuesday. The ballot asks voters to raise the levy to collect $426 per pupil. Effectively, the school district reports, this would move the funding in conjunction with state funding to $1,150 per pupil.

PIERZ

• With the impending installation of smart electrical meters in the city of Pierz, some residents voiced concerns with radio frequencies emitted by the devices, the Morrison County Record reported. A report offered by City Administrator Nicole Smude sought to put those concerns to rest. Smude pointed to research that smart meters are comparable to cellphones or baby monitors, and transmit signals less than one minute per day. Smude also provided information from the American Cancer Society stating it is likely impossible to attribute any sort of cancer risk to radio frequencies, since so many other things in people's homes can cause cancer.

PINE RIVER

• Autonomous robots in Pine River? That's the plan, wrote Troy Gregory of Pine River-Backus community education in the Echo Journal. The school district will launch a team for the FIRST LEGO League for fifth- through eighth-graders as part of an international robotics program.

"Teams collaborate to build and program an autonomous robot to score points on a thematic playing surface ... and create an innovative solution to a problem correlated to the yearly theme," explained Gregory.

STAPLES

• Staples nonprofit LEAP was selected for a tourism promotion committee funded through the city's newly implemented lodging tax, the Staples World reported. The organization was the only one to submit a proposal and plans to use 2018 to determine a benchmark for marketing the city for tourism in upcoming years.

• The Staples School Board will search for a new superintendent, the Staples World reported. Although the board approved of interim Superintendent Ron Bratlie's work, they noted he has time constraints making it difficult for him to be full-time. The board agreed to begin a search for candidates and to interview candidates by March. If a candidate does not emerge from that pool, the board expects to approach Bratlie about the job.

• A new city clerk has begun training for the city of Staples, the Staples World reported. Diane Archer will assume the post once her training with retiring Clerk Phil Lindamann is completed.

WALKER

• The Walker Area Food Shelf is moved into a new home thanks to a group of volunteers, the Walker Pilot-Independent reported. Eighth-graders from Hope Lutheran Church and their parents helped pack up the food shelf to move to its new location at 8243 Industrial Park Road NW.

-- Compiled by Chelsey Perkins, community editor. Perkins may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @DispatchChelsey or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dispatchchelsey.