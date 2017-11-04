Region Five to explore potential demand of residential solar

Over the past decade, alternative energy products and services including solar systems have seen a significant increase in interest and, as a result, the Regional Development Commission has received several inquiries for lending programs that bolster system deployment. With funding support of the McKnight Foundation, the two RDCs are partnering with utility providers, contractors and homeowners to fully understand the opportunities and barriers around a potential residential Solar Energy Lending Program.

A survey is designed for residents of the region. All residents and homeowners are encouraged to fill out an online survey which will take approximately 5-10 minutes to complete.

The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SELPhomeownerfinal.

For more information about this project, contact Staci Headley, Regional Development Planner,

sheadley@regionfive.org.