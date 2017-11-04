Daylight saving time offers benefits, challenges

On the positive side, WebMD notes losing an hour of sleep in the spring is more difficult to adjust to than gaining an hour in the fall. But don't expect Monday to arrive with any great sense of refreshed sleep.

"In the fall, only a minority of people actually get that promised extra hour of sleep," Harvard Health reported. "During the following week, many people wake up earlier, have more trouble falling asleep, and are more likely to wake up during the night. People who tend to be so-called short sleepers, logging under 7.5 hours a night, and early risers, have the most trouble adjusting to the new schedule."

Friday, sunrise was about 8:02 a.m. with sunset at 5:58 p.m. Monday sunrise will be about 7:07 a.m. and sunset at 4:53 p.m. A month from now, the sun will rise at 7:49 a.m. and set at 4:30 p.m.

Why do we still bother with daylight saving time?

Originally adopted in Europe and the U.S. to save energy during World War I, daylight saving time has long been controversial, The Washington Post noted growing research now shows switching the clocks twice a year saves little, if any, energy. Health studies point to a small increase in heart attacks on the spring transition. By comparison, The Denver Post noted research showing about 5 percent fewer heart attacks reported in America the Monday morning after clocks fall back.

Some 70 countries around the world use daylight saving time. Massachusetts and Maine are considering permanently ending it and joining a new time zone, The Washington Post reported. Arizona and Hawaii are the only two U.S. states that don't use daylight saving time. Some studies show an overall reduction in traffic crashes and fatalities due to daylight saving time changes, WebMD stated.

How can the transition be eased for minimal effect?

WebMD recommends getting as much light exposure during the waking hours as possible and not reducing exposure to bright light when it's dark outside. If getting up in the night, use a night light, instead of turning on the overhead light to guide the way. Light therapy may help. And sleep hygiene is important in creating a cool, dark sleep space without electronics, reducing or eliminating caffeine and alcohol, exercising several hours before bedtime, creating calm rituals before bedtime to enhance relaxation, as well as keeping to a schedule for rising and going to sleep.