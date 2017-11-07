Child, Teen Checkups program recognized

The recognition came from Crow Wing County's 2016 C&TC Facebook ad campaign that used motion graphics videos and illustrated ads to grab the attention of parents whose children could benefit from the program.

C&TC worked with RedHouseMedia, a Brainerd-based advertising agency, to create the social media campaign, which promoted health screening services for children, and effectively reached their targeted demographic. The C&TC campaign not only increased awareness of the program, but also drove traffic to their website, www.childandteencheckups.com.

"Receiving this recognition from the state Department of Health further highlights how Crow Wing County is leading the way," said Denise Sjodin, Crow Wing County public health nurse and Child and Teen Checkups advocate.

Child and Teen Checkups partners with local healthcare providers to give medical, dental, and vision exams to Crow Wing County residents through age 20 on Medical Assistance.

For more information on Child and Teen Checkups, visit www.ChildAndTeenCheckups.com.