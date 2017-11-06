PR-B Community Education classes target young students

• Build Your Land: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 32. Fee: $5.

Students may make a zoo, playground or wonderland using small objects and assorted papers to construct.

• Turkey Time: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

Students may create turkey decorations for Thanksgiving. There will be cutting, coloring and gluing.

• Veggie Geometry: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 32. Fee: $5.

Students will use parts and pieces of vegetables to "print" a forest, pets, flowers and people.

• Bedazzling Beads: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

Those who love beading can make jewelry, snakes, lizards, key chains and magnets from different beads in this class held once a month.