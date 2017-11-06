Workplace wellness conference slated

Crow Wing Energized invites small and large businesses to attend the free Workplace Wellness Conference from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

During the free event, panel discussions will focus on stress reduction and resiliency, tobacco reduction, healthy eating, breastfeeding and active living.

By the end of the conference, attendees will be able to implement at least one health and wellness related initiative within their worksite. In addition, attendees will establish connections with other local employers who are currently implementing best practices surrounding workplace wellness.

Sign up online at www.CrowWingEnergized.org and click on the "Workplace Wellness" conference button. Registration is free.