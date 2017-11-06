Faith in Action to host open house Nov. 8

Learn about Faith in Action services to the community and volunteer opportunities. The raffle drawing will happen at 5 p.m. Ticket holders need not be present to win. Winners will be contacted that evening. Check for posters at area businesses for any remaining tickets.

The raffle is Faith in Action's largest fundraiser.

"Local fundraisers are critical to funding for many area nonprofits," said Executive Director Theresa Eclov. "Faith in Action for Cass County exists because of strong local, individual and community support."

For more information about the raffle, volunteering or receiving services from Faith in Action for Cass County, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com.