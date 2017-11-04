African natives train with RREAL

The training is part of an effort to train a local solar workforce in sub-Saharan Africa. Many of the trainees traveled halfway around the world for this training, with home countries in Liberia, Zambia and Nigeria.

The Colorado-based organization, Solar Energy International, is one of the top solar training organizations internationally and is teaching the two-week intensive training at RREAL. The course is eight hours each day and covers the fundamentals of solar energy and batteries for off-grid installations.

RREAL's team worked with two trainees earlier this year when they installed a solar array at Phebe Hospital in Liberia. The project was part of RREAL and the Northeast Minnesota Synod Women of the ELCA's Skip the Grid efforts to bring solar energy to help power hospitals in West Africa. RREAL and WELCA are working to fund a second project for Curran Hospital in Liberia and will have the two trainees be part of the installation crew again.

"This training is a great opportunity for these people from across Africa to be catalysts for solar energy in their home countries," said BJ Allen, special projects manager for RREAL. "We are grateful for all the people that made this top-notch training possible, and we look forward to working with the trainees again and seeing the impact of their hard work."

The trainees were being well fed by area Lutheran churches each day and stayed with several local community members.