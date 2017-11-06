The Crosslakers - the group working to implement projects after the design team's visit - shared updates on the progress they've made since last year. Then, attendees met in small groups to further discuss next steps and what they themselves can do to help further housing, connectivity, the National Loon Center and water quality efforts.

Water quality

John Forney, of the Pine River Watershed, spoke about the vitality of good water quality in the area.

Forney and the 13 others on the water quality task force has taken inspiration from Gov. Mark Dayton's "25 by 25" water initiative, which aims to improve water quality in Minnesota 25 percent by 2025. The group hopes to reduce runoff from Highway 66 - which drains in Cross Lake, Rush Lake and others - by 25 percent by 2025.

Forney said the group is applying for grants to help with water quality efforts and is working to educate the community.

In small groups, attendees said individuals can help increase water quality by educating themselves and those around them on topics such as aquatic invasive species, clean boat practices and how their actions on land can still affect the lakes. Making use of area organizations - such at the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the Whitefish Chain Yacht Club - was stated as a good way to further education.

Housing

Crosslake real estate agent and Crosslaker member Mike O'Connell explained the city's need for senior and workforce housing. He said there are only two rental buildings with six or more units in Crosslake, and one of them is Golden Horizons Assisted Living.

According to housing studies, O'Connell said the city is about 31 units short of affordable housing, and about 25 more will be needed by 2022 based on the household growth rate.

A new senior housing facility - Whitefish Senior Living - is in the works for Crosslake Town Square. The complex will have 76-86 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The city council has also approved a 32-unit apartment building to go in near Town Square as well.

In small groups, attendees talked about how the city's workforce seems to be on a decline, but businesses still need employees. Creating more affordable workforce housing could help attract workers to Crosslake.

Some added that anyone who has a house or apartment with any extra rooms could consider renting space as well, thus creating more housing without building anything new.

Connectivity and walkability

Crosslaker Pat Netko talked about efforts to better connect the city's roads, trails and waterways. Right now, the task force's short-term goals are: to add safe crosswalks to county roads 66 and 3, to create better looking entrances into Crosslake, to beautify the city, to create a new master plan for planning and zoning ordinances, to create policies that support connectivity in the city's comprehensive plan, and to solicit letters for support of 2018 grant applications.

The city already has a National Park Service grant, and Blue Zones did a walkability study earlier this year and provided feedback on how to improve the city's connectivity.

In small groups, participants said that some sort of small project - like painted crosswalks - should get done soon so residents can see that things are happening.

Attendees heard that new sidewalks are built into the plan for the new Crosslake Community School, which will help promote safety near the building.

Other suggestions were for some form of shuttle or Uber-like service for senior citizens or others who need help getting around town.

National Loon Center

A big project in the works in Crosslake is a loon center. National Loon Center Foundation member Leah Heggerston shared details of the project.

The goal for the National Loon Center - which will most likely be at the Army Corps of Engineers Campground if built - is to promote environmental education, shoreline and loon habitat restoration, and clean water initiatives, as well as to connect the town to the lake through public docks.

The National Loon Center Foundation is working with staff and faculty members at the University of Minnesota to define the scope, scale and design of the building and to do a marketing and feasibility study.

Crosslake Community School

The Lakes Area Kids Enrichment (LAKE) Foundation is working to build a new facility for the Crosslake Community School. Foundation member Mike Stone showed attendees a virtual walkthrough of the new building and shared that the group has to raise just under $1 million to reach its funding goal for the project, which has already broken ground.

"Last winter we basically went from sketches on the back of a napkin to breaking ground ... in a matter of less eight months," Stone said.

The LAKE Foundation hopes the school will open by January 2019.

Comprehensive plan

Tad Erickson, a regional development planner with Region 5, shared an update on the ongoing process of rewriting the city's comprehensive plan.

He explained that a comp plan helps determine a city's goals and aspirations in terms of community development for a 10- to 15-year period. A steering committee - composed of Erickson and other community members - has been meeting since early spring and has developed goals for the comp plan based on community input.

"With the work that MDT has been doing, comprehensive planning has been kind of running on a parallel track with what they're doing," Erickson said. "I think there's really good alignment."

For more information on current Crosslaker projects, visit www.crosslakers.com or email info@crosslakers.com.