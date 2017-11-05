State aid disaster assistance OK'd for Cass, Crow Wing

Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds on Sept. 20 caused significant damage to electric cooperative powerlines and poles, as well as trees. Aid from the contingency account will reimburse counties for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up costs. Under Minnesota law, the state will reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs, with local governments responsible for covering the remaining 25 percent.

Crow Wing County had about $307,508 worth of damage eligible for reimbursement and will likely receive about $230,631.

Cass County had about $74,044 worth of damage eligible for reimbursement and will likely receive about $55,533 in state assistance.