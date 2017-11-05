Lutheran Church of the Cross welcomes the Rev. Drew Bakken

Bakken was ordained in the Northern Illinois Synod and served his first congregation in Rockford, Illinois. He has also served at All Saints Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America and most recently at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. At Mount Olivet, Bakken served as the lead pastor of the church's west campus in Victoria.

Bakken is married to Colleen, and they have three children: Nathan, Abigail and Rebecca. They are thrilled to move to Nisswa and become a part of the community at Lutheran Church of the Cross.

"I just can't wait to get started at LCC. The worship is filled with musical excellence, which helps to inspire us in our daily living," Bakken said. "The people that I have met are incredibly warm and hospitable. They are ready and willing to do outreach work in the community, which I find to be a key component to living out our Christian faith. I'm ready to get going on this incredible journey that is before us."

The installation service for Bakken will be during both the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m worship services Sunday, Nov. 5, at Lutheran Church of the Cross.