Winter weather seminar to be held at Breezy PD
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Breezy Point Police Department are sponsoring a free winter weather seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Breezy Point Police Department.
Meteorologists from the National Weather Service of Duluth will conduct the seminar, giving attendees an opportunity to learn the science behind weather, how meteorologists forecast it and how to prepare for it.
Everyone is welcome to attend, and there is no pre-registration.