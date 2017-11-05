Pine River Lions sponsor blood drive - Six volunteered for their first time
The Pine River Lions blood drive Oct. 18 at Pine River-Backus Elementary School attracted 23 people who volunteered to donate; 18 were able to give. One person gave plasma, which resulted in 19 total products. Six people volunteered for their first time.
Donald Norman coordinated the drive. Pine River Lions sponsored the drive and assisted with recruiting donors, doing publicity, providing refreshments and registering donors. Others who assisted with the drive include Cassandra Remington, Dale Grove, Albert Russell, Fred Fey, Steve Abraham, Duane Hiscock, Jeffrey Stranne, Renee Stramme, Earl Winder, Elijah Odell, Stephanie Odell, Christopher Orth, Allan Knutson, Arthur Schmidt, Wanda Morgan, Muriel Erickson, Marlene Peterson, Keith Ettle, Christina Linn, Michelle Haverinen, Dereck Stockman and Kimberly Stockman.