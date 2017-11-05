PR-B Family Center lists November events

• Radiothon to End Child Abuse: Auction items are needed by Tuesday, Nov. 7. Items must be a $50 value. Money raised from the auction items goes directly to the family center and stays in this community. Call Karen for more information at 218-587-4292.

• Salty Dog Pulled Pork Fundraiser: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Salty Dog. Proceeds benefit the family center.

• Christmas for Kids: The family center is looking for donations for the Christmas for Kids program. Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to the family center at P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. Donation boxes will be available at local businesses for families to donate toys.

The family center greatly appreciates the community's support to make the upcoming holiday season a little brighter for families in the community.

Christmas for Kids applications are available at the family center.

• MNsure Navigator: A certified navigator is available at the family center. Call 218-587-4292 to schedule an appointment.

• Pine River Area Food Shelf: The food shelf is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, and from 3:30-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month, Nov. 14.

The food shelf will be closed Friday, Nov. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 26. It will be open Friday, Nov. 10.

• Home Visiting Program: The family center's Home Visiting Program has immediate openings for mothers who would like additional support with their pregnancy and parenting their child to 3 years of age. Free prenatal gift bags are available to all families who are expecting a baby and who live in the Pine River-Backus School District.

• NAPS: Pick up will be from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

• WIC: WIC will be at the family center Thursday, Nov. 2. Call Cass County at 218-547-1340, extension 310, for an appointment.

• Family planning: Family planning will be at the family center Tuesday, Nov. 7. Call 877-275-6123 to schedule an appointment.

• Child & Teen Check-Up: Will be at the family center Thursday, Nov. 16. Appointments are still available. Call Karen at 218-587-4292 to schedule an appointment. Immunizations can be done at Child & Teen Check-Up.

• Medicare Part D Open Enrollment: Appointments are available at the family center by calling the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433.