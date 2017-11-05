Hackensack Legion Auxiliary members attend fall conference

State President Donna Arends was the presiding officer. Her department president's projects this year are for approximately $26,000 to be divided between the five Minnesota Veterans Homes and the Armed Forces Center at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Arends's special project is to collect small LED flashlights for the homeless, which include veterans.

A leadership conference was also held. Throughout the conference the department chairmen presented their programs for this auxiliary year. "Just Ask" sessions gave the membership the opportunity to ask questions on the various programs.

Also attending the conference from the Hackensack American Legion Post were Legionnaires and Legion Riders members, Membership Chairman Rob Albrecht and Second Vice Steve Hoopman.

State Commander Mike Schaffer presided over the Legion meetings. His department commander's projects are Boys State and veteran suicide prevention. He hopes to raise at least $5,000 to allow students to attend Boys State, where no funds are available.

He is seeking to raise at least $25,000 for the "Emergent Needs Fund" to support the emergency needs of homeless, indigent and inpatient veterans as they go through treatment to prevent possible suicide.