"We have the capacity to have 15 board members," said board chairman Doug Leckband. "We currently run at 10 and we have openings on our board. We realize the majority of our board members come from the Brainerd/Baxter area. We get the majority of our funding and volunteers from that area. We know getting board members from the more outlying areas of our service area helps tremendously as far as organizing volunteers, raising funds and getting builds in those areas."

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity has had Pequot Lakes board members in the past, but not recently, and Leckband does not remember there ever being a Pine River board member.

"Our long-range strategic plan - right now we are in the top 5 percent of habitat affiliates nationwide," Leckband said. "That's set in part by the number of builds we do. We are growing where we are traditionally doing between five and eight builds a year. Most affiliates struggle to do one. We would like to get to the point where we do 12-15 builds a year. We know that's very ambitious. The thing is, I feel, being an architect and former general contractor and understanding how construction works, we're not going to be able to do that unless we can get area subcommittees going."

Leckband said Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity would like to become more visible to a wider group of people, especially in communities deemed "underrepresented and underserved, like Pine River."

"If you aren't in that corridor area you don't see a lot of activity from us," Leckband said. "In order to make our strategic plan more than an idea, we have to grow our organization. The volunteer base is one of the areas we have to grow."

Board volunteers meet one day a month for 10 months out of the year. In addition, there are one to two half-day planning sessions per year, usually on Saturdays where the board talks about bigger topics such as strategic plans and budgets. Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity would eventually like to have chapters located in Pine River and outlying communities, made up exclusively of locals.

"What we are trying to do and what we've done in the past, we set up chapters," Leckband said. "They are kind of sub councils, which let the people of the smaller community form a board, and the board member that goes to the main board comes to the chapter."

Those interested in a board position can contact Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity and speak to Executive Director Kevin Pelkey at 218-828-8517.