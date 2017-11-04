Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police Blotter - Nov 4, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 10:00 a.m.
    PineandLakes.com Illustration

    Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department

    ANIMAL BITE: Report on Oct. 25 at 7:41 p.m. of a dog bite on County Road 13 in Nisswa.

    CRASHES: Report on Oct. 24 at 1:58 a.m. of a property damage crash on Whitetail Way and County Road 168 in Pequot Lakes.

    Report on Oct. 27 at 5:21 p.m. of a personal injury ATV crash on County Road 118 and Eagle View Trail in Nisswa.

    CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Oct. 25 at 2:12 p.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Lake Edward Beach Lane in Merrifield.

    Breezy Point Police Department

    CRASH: Report on Oct. 25 at 6:48 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Sunset Valley Road in Pequot Lakes.

    Pequot Lakes Police Department

    CRASHES: Report on Oct. 24 at 10:11 p.m. of a property damage crash on Ranchette Drive and County Road 11 in Breezy Point.

    Report on Oct. 26 at 7:29 a.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 16 and State Highway 371 in Jenkins.

    FIRE: Report on Oct. 22 at 2:48 p.m. of a fire on North Oak Street.

    Nisswa Police Department

    CRASHES: Report on Oct. 24 at 8:21 a.m. of a personal injury car/deer crash on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue.

    Report on Oct. 27 at 11:01 a.m. of a property damage crash on Nisswa Avenue and Main Street.

    Cass County Sheriff's Department

    CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Oct. 24 at 12:52 p.m. of criminal sexual conduct on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.

    Explore related topics:NewsPolice blotterblotterCrow Wing County Sheriff's DepartmentBreezy Point Police DepartmentPequot Lakes Police DepartmentNisswa Police DepartmentCrosslake Police DepartmentCass County Sheriff's DepartmentCrime
    Advertisement
    randomness