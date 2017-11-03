Ice Fishing Extravaganza tickets on sale

Contest tickets are available for a discounted price of $30 now through Nov. 30 at all Mills Fleet Farm locations. As of Dec. 1, tickets will be $50 at all ticket outlets through the date of the event.

This year's prize list is valued at nearly $200,000.

The 28th anniversary has much in store, including the Catch of the Day Extravaganza Give-Away, Clam Bounty cash prizes and a kick-off party featuring Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show.

If you cannot attend the event, there is also the Extravaganza raffle, with total prizes valued at $40,000. Tickets for this are $10 each and can be purchased from several Brainerd area charitable organizations and at all Minnesota ticket outlets.

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is completely volunteer run and all event proceeds are donated to area charities. The primary beneficiary is Confidence Learning Center, an outdoor recreational facility and camp for individuals with developmental disabilities. However, more than 60 organizations in the Brainerd lakes area have received donations throughout the event's history, which has exceeded $3.6 million in total.

More information and official updates can be found at www.icefishing.org.