Poston wants constituents to attend ditch mowing meeting

Last year, MnDOT indicated it planned to change its statewide permitting standards for mowing and baling in ditches along Minnesota's state roadways. Myriad concerns arose over the proposed changes, and the Republican-led Legislature successfully authored a bill placing a moratorium on new mowing rules along state highways—excluding county and township roads—until May 2018, the release stated.

This moratorium helped to ensure the public and key stakeholders had ample opportunity to provide input regarding the changes to permitting standards prior to their enforcement, the release stated. Republicans pushed for an outright ban on new ditch mowing regulations, legislation that was strongly opposed by the Dayton administration, the release stated.

"I encourage all farmers and landowners to attend this meeting," Poston stated in the release. "It's important that any new policy in regards to ditch mowing is shaped in communities like ours and not in St. Paul."

The meeting will take place 6-8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Baxter MnDOT facility, 7694 Industrial Park Road. Constituents can also submit written comments by email by filling out a MnDOT comment form at www.dot.state.mn.us/mowing/comments.

Poston encouraged anyone with questions to contact him via phone at 651-296-4293, or via email at rep.john.poston@house.mn.