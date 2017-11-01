Breezy Point man, 3 others arrested for soliciting children

This proactive solicitation operation was conducted with agents from the Minnesota BCA, Brainerd Police Department and the Baxter Police Department and resulted in four adult males being arrested.

A number of cases remain open and several additional arrests are anticipated. Sheriff Dahl would like to remind parents to be aware of what your children are viewing and who they are communicating with online.

Arrested on charges of Solicitation of Children to Engage in Sexual Conduct were: Mark Bundgaard age 39, Breezy Point; David Colvin age 61, Brainerd; James Brooks age 56, Big Lake; and Michael Larue age 30, St Paul.