Maple Hill Church to host deer hunter's dinner
Maple Hill Lutheran Church in Pine River will host its Fall & Deer Hunter's Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, on opening day of deer hunting.
The dinner will consist of meatloaf, real mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, rolls, beverage and pie.
Everyone - hunters and non-hunters - is invited.
A freewill donation will be accepted. The proceeds will be used for the installation of the new magnetic door switches in the church's elevator.