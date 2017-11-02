An afternoon and an evening public hearing were held at the Crosslake Community Center for the Line 3 replacement project, which would go through part of Crow Wing and Cass counties.

At each hearing, O'Reilly called speakers to the front of the room where they spoke either in support of or against the certificate of need and routing permits necessary for Enbridge Energy to build the Line 3 oil pipeline in the newly proposed pipeline corridor, which runs from Park Rapids through the Pine River-Backus area and along the north end of the Whitefish Chain of Lakes. The first hearing lasted nearly four hours.

O'Reilly prioritized first-time speakers over those who have previously spoken at pipeline meetings. All first-time speakers gave their testimony on the proposed route, with four return speakers at the end. Each speaker had three minutes. Speakers from out-state were present to talk on both sides.

During both hearings there were many people present wearing stickers and bright-green shirts reading "We Support Safe Energy Transport, We Support Line 3." Those from this group who spoke at the first hearing were primarily identified as Enbridge employees and affiliates. They had arrived on two buses Enbridge provided from Duluth, according to Enbridge spokesman Paul Eberth.

A pipeline opponent had asked Eberth about the fairness of "shipping in" Enbridge employees on the clock from Duluth to Crosslake, and at least one other opponent brought up the employees' presence.

Also in the crowd were those in opposition, wearing stickers reading, "Stop the Enbridge Pipeline Invasion." Though these attendees were less visible at first, their number (comparable to the number of green shirts) was more apparent when they waved blue strips of cloth to support opposition speakers during the hearing.

O'Reilly had requested the crowd not give audible applause so that the proceedings could advance more quickly. The blue cloths were visible to the judge but did not slow down the process.

During the first hearing, 44 first-time speakers presented their arguments to the judge. Approximately 31 spoke in opposition, most identifying as local residents. By comparison, the majority of the 13 first-time speakers to support the pipeline identified themselves as Enbridge employees or affiliates. The room held approximately 170 people at the beginning of the first meeting, with another 20 arriving later and mostly standing in the back.

Also present at the front of the meeting room alongside the judge were representatives from Enbridge, including Eberth and Barry Simonson, who argued that the Line 3 replacement is vital for the safe transport of diluted bitumen and job creation.

On the opposite side of the room were Richard Smith with Friends of the Headwaters who presented an alternative route that would follow a current pipeline corridor, and a representative of the Department of Commerce, which recently said Enbridge did not demonstrate a true need for the new pipeline and questioned its benefit to the state of Minnesota.

Many points were made during the hearings, most of which have been stated at many pipeline meetings for the proposed Sandpiper years before. Line 3 proponents cited Enbridge's safety record, the comparable danger of shipping by truck and rail, and the financial benefits to employees.

Opponents often referenced the Kalamazoo River spill in 2010, suggested diluted bitumen (which line 3 would carry) is too cost prohibitive to ship by rail or truck, and deemed any risk to the shallow wells and pristine waters in the lakes area unacceptable.

There were repeated themes in testimonies on both sides. Enbridge employees began by establishing themselves as hunters, anglers and general outdoorsmen and said they would not work for a company that did not sufficiently protect the outdoors. Most opponents to the pipeline said they did not oppose a Line 3 replacement, but they opposed any route outside of existing pipeline corridors.

Notable speakers at the first hearing were former Emily Mayor George Pepek, retired physician with the Centers for Disease Control John Andrews, former Crosslake Mayor Steve Roe, former Sen. Darril Wegscheid of Emily and state Rep. Josh Heintzeman. State Rep. Dale Lueck was also present but did not speak.

Heintzeman related a story of meeting a girl at Home Depot whose father is working on pipelines out of state, and said it is important to make jobs for those workers.

"The bottom line is, statistically, the pipelines have fewer risks and fewer leaks compared to rail," Heintzeman said. "I'm in one of those parts of the state where the Department of Commerce suggests could have the capacity increase and we could see as many as 10 oil freights coming through Brainerd and Baxter. Clearly that also is a risk."

Roe, like many, did not oppose the Line 3 replacement, but instead opposed the specific route chosen as well as the pipeline design. Roe said the wall thickness is less than half what it should be.

"We have a design that is political in nature," Roe said. "The less than half inch pipe thickness in this design is prone to failure, no question about it. No safety factors, no hydraulic issues are addressed. It will rupture. I can say with confidence there is a significant leak, whether it is reported or not, every 100 miles of pipeline every year. The Pine River Watershed is then guaranteed to have a leak every year."

David Schleik, a retired construction pipefitter from Baxter who had previously worked with Enbridge, commended the company for its attention to details regarding safety and the environment.

"Over those years I had a couple opportunities to work on Enbridge projects," Schleik said. "I can say unequivocally by far that Enbridge was the most concerned company I've worked for with regard to safety and the environment."

Pepek suggested Enbridge has been downplaying risks in television and newspaper advertisements.

"The misleading ads we are seeing on TV and in the papers say that only three lakes would be affected by a spill," Pepek said. "Three of the area's largest lakes, plus many other lakes that are fed by them would be affected. Roosevelt feeds Lawrence Lake in Outing. Cross Lake feeds many other lakes and chains in Crow Wing County. Any other spill could affect and destroy the fishing in our lakes, as well as have a drastic affect on the economy in the lakes region, as well as the health of the people living here year-round."

The second public hearing swelled to roughly 250 attendees, with the return of the green shirts and arrival of vans transporting opponents carrying banners and some wearing clothing referencing the Standing Rock protests of 2016. Small disruptions were present during this hearing, including at least one instance of audible applause and one speaker who refused to yield the microphone to a first-time speaker, though he had already spoken at an earlier hearing.

O'Reilly will consider the testimony from these public hearings, along with documentation from many speakers (which can be accessed through www.edockets.state.mn.us), when making a determination concerning the certificate of need and routing permit for the Line 3 replacement. The judge said she will base her decision on Minnesota's laws, and not her opinion of the matter. That decision will be submitted as a recommendation to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which will then make its decision (expected in April) based on the combined recommendations, applications and evidence.

Before the hearing, Judge Tammy Prust invoked a Minnesota rule that prohibited photography during the hearings to prevent encouraging disruption such as occurred at other public hearings on the pipeline. O'Reilly also informed the group that a later St. Cloud public hearing had been canceled due to conflicting schedule with other events at the same location, combined with safety concerns following disruption at previous meetings.

The proposed Line 3 replacement project would replace the existing Line 3, which transports diluted bitumen (Alberta tar sands) in a pipeline corridor running from Alberta through Bemidji and to Superior, Wisconsin. The current Line 3 (constructed in the 1960s) is deteriorating and running at a lower capacity to reduce pressure to the system.

If the replacement is approved, Line 3 would be disconnected and drained and Enbridge could increase capacity in the new pipeline. Opponents to the replacement project not only disagree with the new route (which was purchased for the now mothballed Sandpiper project) but also the decision to leave the current Line 3 in place.

Public comment may be submitted to the Minnesota PUC before 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22.