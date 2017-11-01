Welu, of Pequot Lakes, is on his third year of growing giant pumpkins. The last two years, he has displayed his produce at the Stillwater Harvest Fest, with his biggest weighing in around 1,200 pounds.

"That was grown in Albertville, right on the side of the road in town," he said.

Welu credits his pumpkin-growing success to the internet.

"I just stumbled on it on the internet, watched it on YouTube," he said. "Bill Foss is the one I talked to first. He's out of Buffalo."

Foss is well-known among the Minnesota agriculture community for his giant pumpkins, which have won prizes at the state fair. According to his website, Foss grew one that weighed in at 1,440 pounds.

"There's a lot to it," Welu said of growing big pumpkins. "You've got to start with the genetic seeds for sure, and then it's a lot of tender care."

There are several methods of care.

"There's probably numerous different ways to grow the vine, cutting them back," Welu said. "You've got to keep the bugs out of them. The vine borers are the No. 1 problem."

But with a busy work schedule this year, Welu didn't have the time to put into a prize-winning contender. Instead, he had to settle for a 668-pounder grown at his mother's house in rural Pequot Lakes.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Welu set out to carve the giant. After only about an hour of work, Welu's pumpkin turned into a jack-o'-lantern, complete with eyes, nose, mouth and a tongue sticking out. Trick-or-treaters can see the giant on display at Welu's grandmother's house on North Heath Street in Pequot Lakes.

He has already picked out the seeds he'll use next year to grow more giants. Welu plans to give the rest of the seeds - of which there are plenty - to friends interested in roasting and eating them.

"If you do bake them, you're going to want to crack them open because the shells are really tough," he said.

As for anyone who wants to try their hand at growing giant pumpkins, Welu has some advice.

"Just start with what you know from growing normal pumpkins. If you've never grown a small pumpkin, you might want to start there first. You'll know what kind of bugs to look for because the bugs are the same," he said. "Other than that, start it inside the house ... by April, and then transplant it outdoors. Keep a good eye on it because a lot of things like to eat them when they're young."

Cross-pollination, Welu said, is another way to make sure pumpkins grow bigger than normal.

Along with his great pumpkins, the harvester has also grown 300-pound watermelons and 3-pound tomatoes.