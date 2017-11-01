DNR ready for questions, even if they involve poop

Following a pilot program that began in fall of 2016, the DNR's information center now has extended and weekend hours: from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Need to know the regulations for a particular deer zone? Need to phone in a deer registration for that monster buck? The DNR is on top of it.

Hunters responded to the added hours during the pilot project this past year: the DNR fielded more than 12,000 calls during the extra hours. They may get up to 50 calls per half-hour. So the DNR decided to make the change permanent, spending about $190,000 in additional staff costs annually to expand hours Minnesotans could call in.

"We found that that pilot was so successful, we are just going to make it part of our business," Landwehr said.

The info center call staff members will now man the phones for 64 hours per week, up from 40. The call center will add the equivalent of 3.5 staffers.

The expanded emphasis on the information center is intended in part to help alleviate some pressure on conservation officers, who ideally would focus on law enforcement, Landwehr said.

It's also not just hunters calling into the center, officials said. DNR employees can answer questions ranging from what sort of songbird is on a person's feeder to whether a caller just caught a record fish. DNR spokesperson Chris Niskanen said the call center aims to connect a caller to a DNR expert in the relevant field within 30 seconds.

Information center specialists also described the more wacky calls and emails they may handle from time to time. People will message photos to the information center, which is simple enough when the callers are trying to ID an animal, but sometimes they try to identify ... other things.

"Sometimes we get pictures of animal scat, too," one manager said. "Funny as it is, but we get a lot of those."

For those unfamiliar with the term, "scat" refers to fecal matter left behind by wild animals. Sometimes, it can be as good as a calling card when trying to identify which animals are in a particular area.

"We are actually able to identify what poo it is (from the) picture, whether it's a deer, moose, bobcat or whatever," Niskanen said.

To reach the information center or to connect to a deer registration vendor, call 888-MINNDNR (646-6367) or email info.dnr@state.mn.us. Interpreters are available for non-English speakers.

"Please call us," Landwehr said. "Even if you just want to call to complain."