The training is offered to help prepare Northlanders for winter and offer hands-on training on how to properly measure winter precipitation. The informative and interactive training will also provide an explanation of National Weather Service winter products and services, and how the local community can help by sharing their reports with the National Weather Service.

The free workshops will last about an hour and are intended for any and all interested community members. For more information, visit www.weather.gov/Duluth.

Learn about winter weather in the Northland from National Weather Service meteorologists, looking at the science behind the weather, how meteorologists forecast it, how to prepare for it and how to recover. And for those interested, the weather service will give training on how people can become citizen scientists and help the weather service by becoming a weather reporter.

In the lakes area, the class is sponsored by Crow Wing County Emergency Management and the Breezy Point Police Department.

The event is 6 p.m., Nov. 9, at the Breezy Point Police Department, 8361 County Highway 11.