Man suffers head injury in ATV crash
NISSWA—The driver of an all-terrain vehicle suffered head injuries after becoming pinned in a crash Friday.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash that injured Robert John Kohls, 61, of Nisswa. Deputies responded to the incident at 5:21 p.m. Friday at County Road 118 and Eagle View Trail. Kohls was pinned under the ATV, not responding but breathing, according to the report.
Kohls was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd and was later transported to St. Cloud Hospital.
The sheriff's office reported a blood test was taken to determine blood alcohol concentration.