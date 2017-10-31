Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man suffers head injury in ATV crash

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 3:00 a.m.
    The driver of an all-terrain vehicle suffered head injuries after becoming pinned in a crash Friday.

    NISSWA—The driver of an all-terrain vehicle suffered head injuries after becoming pinned in a crash Friday.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash that injured Robert John Kohls, 61, of Nisswa. Deputies responded to the incident at 5:21 p.m. Friday at County Road 118 and Eagle View Trail. Kohls was pinned under the ATV, not responding but breathing, according to the report.

    Kohls was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd and was later transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

    The sheriff's office reported a blood test was taken to determine blood alcohol concentration.

    Explore related topics:NewsRobert John Kohlsatv crashHead injuryCrow Wing County Sheriff's Office
    Advertisement
    randomness