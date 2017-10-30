Deputies found Steven James Anderson deceased in a farm field. A report from the sheriff’s office said Anderson was chisel plowing and was driven over by the chisel plow and dragged.

The tractor, the report said, eventually became stuck in a ditch and stopped.

Anderson was working alone in the field at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s office. He was reported missing after he did not return home as expected.

His body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County and the incident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.