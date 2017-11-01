Backus Lions to host holiday craft, bake sale

There will be many handcrafted items on sale as well as homemade baked goods. Raffle tickets will be available.

There will also be cranberry muffins with butter sauce, coffee and cider.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the philanthropic activity of the Backus Lions, including high school scholarships, food shelves, Christmas for Kids, Relay for Life, service dog organizations, local school needs, nursing homes, fire department and first responders.

The Backus Lions are also always looking for new members who would like to help the local community. Contact any of the workers at the craft and bake sale for membership information.