Hope for the Holidays grief support to meet Nov. 2

The pressure to balance personal grief with the expectations of "joyous" social obligations is a common experience. The Hope for the Holidays presentation, facilitated by professionals, will provide an opportunity for honest dialogue and tools for coping with the upcoming weeks.

The presentation will take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

For more information about grief support or to register for Hope for the Holidays, call 218-828-7442 or 218-828-7464.