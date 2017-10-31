Yoga classes offered in Pequot Lakes

This class will focus on yoga for daily well-being, including flowing and held poses, simple meditation and breathing practices. It will keep a gentle pace and is ideal for all levels of experience or those completely new to yoga. Bring a mat or blanket and dress comfortably.

Flow yoga: 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 6-Dec. 4, Eagle View Elementary School upper gym. Fee: $50.

Unwind from the day with vinyasa flow and build strength and flexibility. Elements of yogic breathing and meditation will be incorporated. This class is ideal for students with yoga experience. It is not a power yoga class. Bring a mat or blanket and dress comfortably.

Register for both the gentle and flow yoga classes for $80.