Fifty Lakes: Council discusses liquor store concerns

Liquor manager Steve Maeger requested a change for bar employees to clock in with the computer/POS clock system instead of the mechanical time clock. He also asked for a change in the two-hour call-in pay policy so that employees would get paid for coming in for meetings, but if they are called in to help during a busy time, they would only get paid for the amount of time present.

Council members, however, opposed changing the call-in policy and said that if employees are called into work, they will still receive a minimum of two hours of pay, as there is always enough work to do to fill the time. The council did, though, vote to remove the mechanical time clock for employees and switch to the computer/POS system.

After deciding at the September meeting that the liquor store should reimburse the city for the the store's lease purchase loan, the council set parameters on the repayment Oct. 10. The liquor store is to pay the city $190,562 with 0.5 percent interest for 20 years. Annual payments of $10,036.22 will start in July.

In other business Oct. 10, the council:

• Waved the interim use permit fees for the Fifty Lakes Property Owners Association's applications for aquatic invasive species signs.

• Scheduled a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 20, to amend the city's ordinance on road rights of way to change setbacks from 35 feet to 20 feet.

• Heard from Fire Chief Andy Hemphill of the fire department's new Insurance Service Office rating. The department received a 7 for anything within five miles of the fire hall and a 10 for anything beyond five miles.

• Heard from council member Mark Bradley that the city has received one bid for a new dump truck, but he is still looking for other bids and hopes to make a decision next month.