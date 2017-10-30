PR-B Community Education classes listed

• Hand Print Art: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

Using only fingers and hand, follow a pattern or make your own pattern. Participants may also paint their critter pots. Instructor is Mary Jo Litke.

• Perfect Pizza: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Pine River-Backus FACS Room 49. Fee: $5.

Learn how pizza pros work. Participants will mix their own pizza from scratch. Instructions will include homemade sauce, dough and baking. Students may also learn to toss dough. Instructor is Amber Haegele.

• Leather Tooling: 3-5 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 8, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

Use special tools to stamp (imprint) leather. Make a key chain, name tag, bracelet or whatever you can use. Instructor is Mary Jo Litke.

• Play Dough Making: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

Mix up your own play dough. Pick the color and add a scent. Instructor is Amber Haegele.