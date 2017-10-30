Health survey mailed to some households

By completing this survey, households will make a valuable contribution to improving the health of people living in Crow Wing County.

The Community Health Survey is sponsored by the Statewide Health Improvement Program (SHIP) and Crow Wing Energized to gather information that will create a more accurate picture of health and wellness within Crow Wing County. Staff from the Minnesota Center for Health Statistics at the Minnesota Department of Health and representatives from Essentia Health, Crow Wing Energized and Crow Wing County were instrumental in driving this survey that is being conducted by mail through Survey Systems, Inc. based in New Brighton.

Households receiving the survey were chosen randomly. All of the information gathered from individuals will be confidential.

County residents responses will be combined into a summary report that will be presented at the annual Crow Wing Energized Community Health Summit in February.