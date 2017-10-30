The council adopted a roads assessment policy in September 2016 on a split vote, after several heated discussions. The adopted policy would assess residents up to 30 percent of the cost to improve their road, with all city taxpayers paying the remaining 70 percent.

For a road improvement to happen, citizens would have to petition for the improvement or the council would have to authorize an improvement on a four-fifths vote. No road improvements have occurred yet under the assessment policy.

Mayor Fred Heidmann and council member Gary Johnson voted against tabling the decision.

Heidmann, who adamantly opposed the policy in 2016 as a council member, said the issue was on the agenda to move the city forward in the process of being able to make decisions, plan for the future and budget for street projects.

"I think it's important for us as a council to set a clear path for our administrator, public works and all departments, for that matter," he said.

Council members Don Jacobson, Ross Krautkremer and John Ryan said they preferred to wait until after a meeting with Heather Casperson, a senior managing consultant with PFM Financial, which helps the city with long-range financial planning for sewer and road projects.

Casperson will be at the public works meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, to share what the bonding cycle would look like if the city adopted a long-range road plan, including information with and without assessments.

Jacobson said he wanted to wait for that information to make an intelligent decision. Krautkremer agreed, saying it would be premature to make a decision during the Oct. 18 council meeting.

Johnson said he doesn't like the assessment policy as it's written and would vote against it.