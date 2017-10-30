CWC Landfill to begin winter hours in November

During the winter, household hazardous waste will only be taken for emergency situations. To schedule an appointment, call the land services department at 218-824-1290.

The county landfill accepts household garbage, fiberglass boats, mattresses, furniture, mobile homes and offers the following services: free recycling of lead-acid car/marine batteries; a small fee for recycling of used oil filters, motor oil and antifreeze; free compost of lawn and garden material (separate brush and branches); fee for demolition materials; nominal fee for recycling of large appliances, electronics, tires with or without rims, scrap metals, glass and plastic.

Customers using the landfill must stop at the office to speak with attendant and pay fees before disposal. All loads coming in must be covered.