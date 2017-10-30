The Gull Lake Trail is a regional trail being done in partnership with Lake Shore, East Gull Lake and Fairview Township. The Nisswa portion will connect the Gull Lake Trail to the Paul Bunyan Trail downtown and to Nisswa Lake Park.

"We're the last leg of this trail," Matthew Hill, parks and recreation director, told the council.

The steering committee will research the final trail location and funding opportunities. The committee will include two council members, two parks and recreation commission members, Hill and three to four at-large community members.

Community members interested in serving on the committee should contact Hill at 218-963-0047 or mhill30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Nisswa Lake Park

The council accepted the roles and responsibilities of the council and Friends of Nisswa Lake Park in regard to the park, as recommended by a committee created for this purpose.

The document outlines, among other items:

• The city is responsible for park maintenance, and the council can approve expenditures to help develop the park from three city funds - Park Dedication Fee Fund, Memorial Park Fund, and Park Acquisition and Development Fund.

• The park commission will develop plans for the park and recommend funding options to the council.

• The Friends of Nisswa Lake Park is a volunteer-led nonprofit fundraising group dedicated to developing and constructing the park.

The council approved priorities of development at the park, as the park commission recommended. Priorities are: trail development, including trails connecting the tunnel to downtown to Nisswa Lake; picnic tables, garbage cans, barbecue pits and benches; pavilion/gazebo; restroom in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources; parking lot; path and boardwalk along the waterfront; fishing pier; boat mooring slips; amphitheater; and swimming area.

The hope is the Friends of Nisswa Lake Park will find it easier to raise funds with a plan for the park.

The council also moved Hill from probationary status to permanent employee after he successfully completed his six-month probationary period after being hired in April.

Public safety

In September, police had 142 calls for service, 18 agency assists, seven emergency medical service calls and five alarms, issued 43 warnings and 10 traffic citations, and made six arrests.

Firefighters had 31 calls in September: 22 emergency medical service calls, four fire alarms, four storm damage calls that resulted in 4.5 hours to clean roads and one mutual aid call to Pequot Lakes.

In other business Oct. 18, the council:

• Heard from resident Mandy Vanek who asked the council to consider a sound barrier on Hole-in-the-Day Drive for safety and sound purposes. Mayor Fred Heidmann said he didn't believe the city would be interested in building any type of sound barrier, and residents on that street knew when they bought their homes that they are near a highway. Council member Gary Johnson said the Minnesota Department of Transportation likely would be the entity to approach with the request because the road is an MnDOT right of way.

• Agreed to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, to further discuss the 2018 budget.

• Agreed to buy and install a sign that would include an LED color display at Spirits of Nisswa municipal liquor store at a cost not to exceed $70,000. A storm damaged the previous sign.

• Met in closed session for union negotiations.