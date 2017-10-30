This program is for everyone, but children ages 3-8 will especially be open to its light-hearted prose and cheerful images, which soothe and reassure its readers while offering suggestions for coping with the bumps of life.

The program will include a book reading followed by a few fun and open-ended questions about the book's message, an art activity drawing with pastels and a book signing for interested participants. It will last approximately 45-60 minutes.

This is a free program and is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's art and cultural heritage.

Open enrollment 2017-18

Open enrollment will be from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

Schedule an appointment by calling Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433. A call specialist will assist with scheduling. Bring Medicare card and a current medication list with you at time of appointment.

Thank you

As always, thanks to all of our volunteers. You're the best!

Notes about this and that

The exhibit table this month will feature books about Veterans Day with photos honoring library volunteers who are veterans.

Dates to note

• Thursday, Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book to be discussed is reader's choice. Each member reads and reports on a book he or she has enjoyed to pique the interest of the others. December's book will be "Silent Night" by Stanley Weintraub. The book club is open to anyone interested. There's no need to call ahead.

• Monday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m.: Legacy Program featuring children's book author Susan Kedzie. See above.