Lake Shore: Lower speed limit for Jacobs Road discussed

Police Chief Steve Sundstrom said the speed limit on Jacobs Road is an unposted 55 mph. He said the speed limit on the northern half of the road could coincide with Loon Lake Township's rural residential speed of 35 mph.

Council members indicated they favored a lower speed limit because of residences on the road.

The topic will go to the city's road committee.

Sundstrom also reported that the semi that crashed into a guardrail near Zorbaz earlier this month resulted from the driver dozing at the wheel. Sundstrom said the guardrails will be replaced, as will the city's warning siren that was damaged in the crash.

Storm damage

The council learned the city could be reimbursed 75 percent of storm damage costs from a Sept. 20 storm. The city spent $15,000-$17,000 to clean up damage.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Certified two delinquent sewer accounts to Cass County for assessments.

• Agreed to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, which will coincide with the truth in taxation meeting for residents to ask questions about the proposed 2018 budget and tax levy before final adoption. The changed date was necessary because the council's regular monthly meeting falls on Christmas Day. The council will gather at 6:30 p.m. for a holiday potluck with the public.

• Learned police had 95 incidents in the past month, including 63 traffic-related incidents and 32 miscellaneous calls. Activity included 46 traffic warnings and six traffic citations.

• Learned the City Hall Building Committee will schedule a meeting to talk about two appraisals received for property for a potential new city hall building.

• Learned a workshop regarding issues with the city's noise ordinance will be scheduled in November. The city received a letter from someone regarding noise at Zorbaz.

• Learned the city issued nine land use permits in September for a total valuation of $76,500.