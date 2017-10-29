The Pequot Lakes Thriving Communities Initiative resulted in a steering committee and three task forces that formed about a year ago to prepare for changes the city will see as a result of the Highway 371 four-lane expansion east of downtown. The Initiative Foundation's TCI program helps communities identify their unique assets, challenges and goals.

The three resulting task forces are Economy, Quality of Life, and Workforce.

Jim Park, with the Quality of Life task force, updated fellow steering committee members on the pequotlakes.org website that was created as a gateway page to Pequot Lakes and that has 19 businesses listed on it. He asked how this website and the "The Heart of the Good Life" Facebook page will continue in the future. Who will own and maintain those sites, he asked, noting the city and TCI group need to work together.

That led to discussion of the steering committee's purpose and future role.

Nancy Malecha, Pequot Lakes city administrator and steering committee chair, said city and Pequot Lakes Chamber representatives were meeting to discuss how they can collaborate.

Chris Lindholm, Pequot Lakes superintendent and TCI steering committee member, said neither the city nor the chamber "owns" everything. Volunteer organizations must continue to step up. Businesses must recognize the synergy from the TCI program has created benefits for the businesses and their pocketbooks, and parents must recognize it's beneficial to raise families here, Lindholm said.

"Who owns it? We do," he said.

Mark Jurchen, TCI steering committee member, liked the idea of coordinating the task forces' activity with other community groups, adding that getting those volunteer groups going and sustaining them is a challenge.

Chris Monroe, who recently became the Pequot Lakes Chamber director, said the chamber is committed to doing a better job of branding for Pequot Lakes. The partnership with the Brainerd Chamber is a huge asset to Pequot Lakes because of the resources available, she said.

Lindholm said the committee must get people stirred up to get them to act.

"People don't do squat until they're torqued about something. It's just democracy. It's the way we work," he said, noting they must create a process to engage people to think about the future, which is what the TCI program is all about.

The process in place is healthy, and it's normal to assign action items to appropriate groups, whether that be the city's Economic Development Commission or planning and zoning commission, etc.

"We have structures in place to assign stuff to," Lindholm said. He said that structure is working, citing the 200 community members who participated in the TCI process, a community website and Facebook page that were developed, along with plans for a skatepark and a revived Patriot Foundation.

"Celebration, celebration, celebration," Lindholm said. "It's a success in that it has engaged the community."

Molly Zins, TCI steering committee member, said the community must recognize and celebrate the successes. Communication must continue, the group agreed.

"We won't have volunteers if they feel disconnected and wonder who's steering the ship," she said, asking how to celebrate the successes as a way to re-energize people.

The steering committee is looking into a spring celebration for the community, tying it into a celebration for the future Trailside Park expansion.

Jurchen said he was heartened by the steering committee's discussion

"TCI is focusing on a sense of place, quality of life, appreciativeness for people who pay bills and live here," Jurchen said, noting the community needs tourists, but that doesn't build a community.

Economy Task Force

The pequotlakes.org website is up and running, and The Heart of the Good Life Facebook page is getting "likes." A community billboard where Highway 371 veers east at the south end of Pequot Lakes is being discussed, as are Minnesota Department of Transportation directional signs on Highway 371 highlighting businesses, and city trailblazing signs on Patriot Avenue (former two-lane Highway 371) for businesses.

The community slogan - The Heart of the Good Life - is registered at the state level and the task force is now looking to trademark a logo centered around the bobber theme. The slogan and trademark design need to be registered nationally by the end of the year, Jurchen reported.

A 2018 project will be a 3-minute video that highlights Pequot Lakes' attributes to show on the website and Facebook.

Quality of Life Task Force

Zins said this task force has subcommittees, including hike, bike, ski; skate park; and sledding hill.

The hike, bike, ski group is working on fundraising and grant development to secure work with a faculty member from the University of Minnesota-Morris to develop an online mapping tool for the hiking, biking and skiing trails to provide easily accessible information for residents and visitors.

The skate park group received a $1,500 grant to be used by the end of the year for design. The group seeks a designer for a 100- by 100-foot space. Nancy Adams, Pequot Lakes mayor and steering committee member, said Community Action is paying to use a block of street by the bobber water tower as a temporary skate park with plans to open the park by spring.

The sledding hill committee is looking for a spot for a community sledding hill.

The steering committee will meet again at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Pequot Lakes City Hall.