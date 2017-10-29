Lakes Area Interfaith Caregivers lists board members
Lakes Area Interfaith Caregivers - a nonprofit organization that helps low-income seniors and people with disabilities continue to live comfortable, safe and independent lives in their own homes - announces its 2018 board of directors.
• Ann Silgen, director, Deerwood, St. Joseph's Catholic Church-Crosby.
• Tim McCarthy, assistant director/project manager, Pequot Lakes, Our Lakes of the Lakes Catholic Church.
• Dave Peterson, secretary, Riverton, Immanuel Lutheran Church.
• Janelle Angland, treasurer, Brainerd, Trinity Lutheran Church.
• Christine Olson, board member, Deerwood, St. Joseph's Catholic Church-Deerwood.
• Glen Gustafson, board member, Merrifield, Immaculate Heart Catholic Church.
• Christine Roberts, board member, Crosby, Cascade United Methodist Church.
• David Craig, board member, Pequot Lakes, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.
• Dan Haag, board member, Nisswa, Immaculate Heart Catholic Church.