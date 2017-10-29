Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Lakes Area Interfaith Caregivers lists board members

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:30 a.m.

    Lakes Area Interfaith Caregivers - a nonprofit organization that helps low-income seniors and people with disabilities continue to live comfortable, safe and independent lives in their own homes - announces its 2018 board of directors.

    • Ann Silgen, director, Deerwood, St. Joseph's Catholic Church-Crosby.

    • Tim McCarthy, assistant director/project manager, Pequot Lakes, Our Lakes of the Lakes Catholic Church.

    • Dave Peterson, secretary, Riverton, Immanuel Lutheran Church.

    • Janelle Angland, treasurer, Brainerd, Trinity Lutheran Church.

    • Christine Olson, board member, Deerwood, St. Joseph's Catholic Church-Deerwood.

    • Glen Gustafson, board member, Merrifield, Immaculate Heart Catholic Church.

    • Christine Roberts, board member, Crosby, Cascade United Methodist Church.

    • David Craig, board member, Pequot Lakes, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.

    • Dan Haag, board member, Nisswa, Immaculate Heart Catholic Church.

    Explore related topics:NewsLakes Area Interfaith CaregiversBoard of directorscaregiving
    Advertisement
    randomness