Singers needed for GUMC Christmas cantata

Singers are needed for the show's Christmas choir.

Rehearsals will be from 6-7 p.m. every Wednesday. They began Oct. 25. Additional rehearsals will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and 18, and Dec. 2 and 9. Brad Wallace is the director. All rehearsal materials will be provided. It's OK if participants can't make all the rehearsals.

The group is especially in need of tenors and basses.

If interested, email Brad at gracemusic@tds.net.