Police Blotter - Oct. 28, 2017

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 19 at 11:50 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and Refuge Road in Emily.

Report on Oct. 21 at 1:19 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4 and Tranquil Road in Nisswa.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 16 at 9:20 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 4 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Oct. 17 at 7:18 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 39 and County Road 11.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 18 at 8:46 a.m. of a burglary on County Road 168.

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 16 at 5:43 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11 and Lund Road.

Report on Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 29.

FIRE: Report on Oct. 22 at 2:48 p.m. of a fire on North Oak Street.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 17 at 8:18 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.

Report on Oct. 19 at 7:48 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Smiley Road.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 22 at 8:23 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on State Highway 371.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 17 at 6:32 p.m. of a burglary on State Highway 84 in Pine River.