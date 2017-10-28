Crosslake: Design ideas for loon center revealed

The loon center idea came out of the Minnesota Design Team's visit to Crosslake. With the support of several area organizations - such as the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, the Initiative Foundation and The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Nongame Wildlife program, among others - a National Loon Center Foundation is looking to make the proposition a reality.

"The chamber is 100 percent behind (the project) and will help staff the loon center when it becomes reality, and we're all looking forward to it," said Bill Monroe, of the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce.

The goal of the center - should it come to fruition - is to be the leading research and recreation attraction at the national level to preserve and restore loon habitat through important public and private partnerships.

The foundation received a grant from the University of Minnesota Central Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, which included help with planning and marketing from the university.

In the second of a three-meeting series, Virajita Singh - University of Minnesota senior research fellow and assistant professor who works in the Center for Sustainable Building Research - presented two design concepts her team came up with for the center.

The designs included ideas brought forth by community members at a September meeting, when Singh asked what they envisioned for the loon center.

Residents said they hoped the loon center could put Crosslake on the map as a year-round destination for tourists. Environmental preservation and education were cited as important reasons for a loon center as well.

At the Oct. 17, meeting, residents gave feedback on the designs Singh and graduate student Joe Polacek presented. The center's proposed site is the Army Corps of Engineers Campground.

Loon Box

Singh called the first design the "Loon Box." This scenario is the smaller of the two and is a traditional, three-level building with a lodge-type look and feel. The structure contains several glass walls allowing natural light and a third-story deck with a bird's-eye view of Cross Lake. It also includes plans for a rain garden.

Loon Egg

The second design, called the "Loon Egg," is a more modern and upscale two-level curvilinear building. Like the box design, the egg has many glass walls for outdoor views, but it also has a more open first level with a direct line of sight to the lake from the front door.

Both designs include exhibit spaces, offices, event space, a gift shop, a conference room and boat docks.

Singh stressed that these designs were strictly preliminary and meant for community feedback.

"What'll happen, is a new design will emerge from all of this," Singh said. "Right now we're really looking for feedback and things that may be missing or things that you absolutely need to be there."

Feedback

Attendees met in small groups to talk about what they liked or didn't like about each design and then presented their ideas to everyone.

Though one resident thought the whole idea seemed too commercial, the majority of feedback indicated that the "Loon Egg" was the preferred design because it's bigger and has a more unique but still natural look. Several people said the "Loon Box" looked too much like a Minneapolis office building rather than a recreational attraction.

"I agree that the interior can be modern ... but I think the building should have a more rustic appearance," Steve Roe said. "I just think it should be an example of how we use our shorelines and how we build buildings and how we utilize impervious surface and recognize all of the other things we try to do to protect the water as well as the loons."

Many attendees noted, however, that the egg design has stairs but no elevator or ramps.

Other ideas brought up that weren't included in the designs were a lighthouse-type concept that could show how deep loons can dive, an exhibit showing where loon nests are located, kid-friendly exhibits, an aquarium and a restaurant or a coffee shop.

A few people wanted to explore other location options than the Army Corps of Engineers Campground. Though the site is not set in stone, it seems to be the most viable option.

Singh and her team will take all of the feedback into account and present a new design at a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Pine Peaks Event Center. Community members will again be able to give feedback.

After that, the National Loon Center Foundation will work with Bill Gartner at the University of Minnesota to research the marketing and feasibility of the center. A parallel project will be underway at that time with the Initiative Foundation and the Brainerd Chamber of Commerce to develop a business plan.

In terms of funding, Singh said the project needs to have specific plans to attract donors, so cost will be discussed later.

For more information on the National Loon Center, visit www.nationallooncenter.org. To receive updates from the group, send contact information to info@nationallooncenter.org.